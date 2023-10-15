Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

POWI opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

