Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $52,242,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

