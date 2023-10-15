EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.79 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

