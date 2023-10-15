EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,211 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,655 shares of company stock worth $7,506,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.66%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

