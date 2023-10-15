Key Financial Inc Sells 320 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

