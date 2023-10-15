Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.