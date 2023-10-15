Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 168.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.