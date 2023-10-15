Key Financial Inc Buys 169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 48,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

