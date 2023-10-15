Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 3.7 %

FDX stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.80. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

