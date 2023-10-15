Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 416.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

