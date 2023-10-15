First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $27.65 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

