Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,552.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,522.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,527.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,249.36 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

