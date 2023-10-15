Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 816 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 3.7 %

FedEx stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

