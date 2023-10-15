Key Financial Inc Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 203,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,608,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,620.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.69. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.