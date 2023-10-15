Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $207.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

