Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average is $209.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

