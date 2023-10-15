MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Down 2.6%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 20,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

MPC Container Ships ASA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.