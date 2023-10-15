Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VUG opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.72. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

