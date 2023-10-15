Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

