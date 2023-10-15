United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

