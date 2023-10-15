Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CME opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

