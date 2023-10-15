Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,589,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.