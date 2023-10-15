Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

