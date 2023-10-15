AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.36 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

