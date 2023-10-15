Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.83 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.