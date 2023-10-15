Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 9,633 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

