iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 102,087.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

