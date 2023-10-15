Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $301.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

