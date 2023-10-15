Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.02 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

