Bogart Wealth LLC Has $20.63 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.