Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

