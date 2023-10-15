Bogart Wealth LLC Has $41.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 211,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.