JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,589. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

