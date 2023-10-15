Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 88,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

