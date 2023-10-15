Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Increased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.15.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

