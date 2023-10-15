Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $512.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $379.61 and a one year high of $525.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.