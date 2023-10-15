Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $285.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.16 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.