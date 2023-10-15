Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 799 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BR opened at $177.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

