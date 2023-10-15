Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,907 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

