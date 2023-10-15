Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.