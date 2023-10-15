Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $65.97.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

