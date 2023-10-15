PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.