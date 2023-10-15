Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $807,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $208.60 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $133.89 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.