Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 119,428 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,428 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.70. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.