Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

MPC opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $103.68 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.