Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $61.04 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

