Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.65 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

