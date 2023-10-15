Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

