The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

TRV stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.