Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.